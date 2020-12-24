$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE:GME traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. GameStop has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

