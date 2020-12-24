$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $23.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $98.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.26 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,622. The company has a market cap of $320.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

