259,602 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 259,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,381,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.