3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $293.63

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $293.63 and traded as high as $301.00. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at $301.00, with a volume of 776,434 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a current ratio of 38.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

