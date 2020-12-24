$413.30 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $413.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $397.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 468,352 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 363,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after purchasing an additional 348,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,527. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

