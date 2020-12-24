4,459 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $288,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA stock opened at $98.01 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.09.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

