$486.27 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report $486.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.39 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

