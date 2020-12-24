4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $360,917.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $335,271.36 and approximately $360,917.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00137533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00691064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00181523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00100066 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

