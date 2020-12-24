62,987 Shares in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 222,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 147,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 474.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 1,571.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 76,087 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

LAKE stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

