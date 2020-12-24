$663.87 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post sales of $663.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.65 million. Stantec reported sales of $682.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1186 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

