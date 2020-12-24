Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.39. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,517,443 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACST. Aegis lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

The firm has a market cap of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

