ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACCO opened at $8.48 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $801.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

