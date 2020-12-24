AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells $81,090.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $81,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at $295,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UAVS opened at $7.93 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

