AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 17% After Insider Selling

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price fell 17% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.58. 12,054,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,905,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,637 shares of company stock valued at $739,962.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

