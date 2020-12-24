Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.67. 237,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

