Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.90. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 86,833 shares changing hands.

AFLYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, October 19th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post -16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

