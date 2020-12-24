AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Down 3.4%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

