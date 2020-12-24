Airbloc Market Capitalization Achieves $4.11 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $353,484.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00137924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00690374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00182039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00372015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100149 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, CPDAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

