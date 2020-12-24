Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.61

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.61 and last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 51909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

