AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Up 12.9%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 161,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 395,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.