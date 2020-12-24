AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Up 12.9%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 161,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 395,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)
AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.
