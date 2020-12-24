Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 2,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

