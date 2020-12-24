Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

