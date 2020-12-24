Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.27. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 39,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

