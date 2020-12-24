Alembic Global Advisors Raises Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $60.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective boosted by Alembic Global Advisors from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSE. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

TSE stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,660 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Trinseo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

