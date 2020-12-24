Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) Trading 5% Higher

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 28,782,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 46,660,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.29.

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) Company Profile (LON:UFO)

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

