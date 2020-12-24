Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allakos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $149.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.97. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after buying an additional 174,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,083.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

