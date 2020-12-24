Alliance Global Partners Increases EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Price Target to $15.50

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 162.71% from the company’s previous close.

EYEG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ EYEG opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

