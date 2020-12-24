Alliance Global Partners Raises GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $45.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.76 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

