Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Shares Up 7.6%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 106,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

