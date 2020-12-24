Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

ACH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACH stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

