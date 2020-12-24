AMCON Distributing to Issue None Dividend of $5.00 (NYSE:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.