Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of DOX opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.