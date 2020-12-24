American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEO opened at $20.21 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

