American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Shares Down 25.5%

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) shares fell 25.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 6,420,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,110% from the average session volume of 200,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$77.90 million and a P/E ratio of 205.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Company Profile (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

