American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMNB. ValuEngine raised American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

AMNB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $290.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in American National Bankshares by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

