Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.44.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.94 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

