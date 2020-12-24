AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.60. 1,482,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 223,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get AMMO alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

AMMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.