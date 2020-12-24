Amoveo (VEO) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Amoveo has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $24.42 or 0.00103973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $634.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00328781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.