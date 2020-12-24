Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $185.58 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003486 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 389,436,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,593,154 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

