Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.80

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMFPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $500.49 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

