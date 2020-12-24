Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to report $53.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $55.63 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $215.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.29 million to $217.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $220.45 million to $233.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.92% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE ALYA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,914. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

