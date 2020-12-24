Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.19). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 76,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

ASND stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

