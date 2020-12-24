Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post $15.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $59.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.61 million to $60.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

CDXC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,460. The company has a market cap of $310.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

