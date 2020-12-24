Analysts Anticipate Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Columbia Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Property Trust.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXP opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -285.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

