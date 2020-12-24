Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Entegris reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Entegris stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,588. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 46.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 119.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 423,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

