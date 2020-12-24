Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$2.21 on Friday. 1,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NextDecade by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

