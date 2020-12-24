Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.