Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $704.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $699.00 million and the highest is $713.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $810.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,659. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

