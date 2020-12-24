Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.30 Million

Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $180.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $194.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $726.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $724.10 million to $729.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $709.70 million, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of FMBI opened at $15.82 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82,829 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.