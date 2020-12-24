Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.60. Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $77.26. 648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

